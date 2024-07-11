Top Stories

US consumer credit data improves to $11.354 billion, up sharply from previous month

Posted By: The Corner 11th July 2024

BancaMarch: In the US, Monday’s highlights were consumer credit data which improved in May to $11.354 billion, a figure that points to a revival in consumer credit as this figure is well above the previous month’s $6.485 billion.

On the other hand, the New York Fed’s inflation expectations survey also showed a slowdown in inflationary pressures with consumer inflation expectations for the next 12 months at +3.02% versus +3.17% previously. Figures that indicate that the inflation outlook is being contained.

