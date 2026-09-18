Moeve breaks ground in Huelva on Europe’s largest green hydrogen project

Institutional and business representatives highlighted on Thursday in Palos de la Frontera, Huelva, the industrial and strategic importance of the future first plant of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley. Featuring 300 MW of electrolysis capacity, the project involves a joint investment of over €1 billion and is expected to generate an employment impact of more than 8,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The laying of the first stone on Thursday was driven by the energy company Moeve—which holds a 51% majority stake—alongside Hy24 (the world’s largest fund specialized in renewable hydrogen) and COFIDES, the Spanish public-private financial institution. Together, they form the partners for the first phase of the Onuba project, alongside Enagás Renovable and Alter Enersun.

With an investment of €2.4 billion, Moeve is leading Europe’s largest production hub for green molecules from Huelva, which integrates this initial green hydrogen plant and a second-generation (2G) biofuels facility. These are two of the four largest industrial projects currently under construction in Spain.

Maarten Wetselaar, CEO of Moeve: “Once again, we are turning ambition into tangible reality: today we leave behind the era of green hydrogen pilot projects to move toward building large-scale projects. The Onuba project consolidates Spain in the front carriage of Europe’s production of new sustainable energy and represents a decisive step toward achieving a more competitive and energy-autonomous Europe.”