Redeia will invest €17 billion to increase electrical grid capacity

After a two-year corporate battle over the saturation of Spain’s electricity system (with fallout including the huge controversy surrounding the April 2025 blackout), the Government has yielded to pressure from hundreds of companies demanding more investment in the transmission, or high-voltage, grid.

The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, announced this Wednesday that investment in the Government’s new energy planning for this infrastructure will grow by 30% above initial forecasts. The investment plan announced by Redeia at the beginning of the year aligned with the €13 billion initially budgeted by the Government. Now, it will have to overhaul its plan. Redeia, a group chaired by Beatriz Corredor, is 20% state-owned, with the Government exercising control through regulation and board representation. The budget will jump from just over €13 billion through 2030—announced nearly a year ago—to €17 billion.

The transmission grid is managed by Red Eléctrica (REE), the Redeia subsidiary responsible for ensuring power flows uninterrupted from end to end of Spain. This network is vital for the other side of the electrical system to operate: the distribution grid. The latter (low-voltage) is what reaches end consumers and is controlled by the major utilities: Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy, and EDP.