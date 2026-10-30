CaixaBank boosts net profit by 12.9% through September to €4,962 million

CaixaBank Group closed the first nine months of 2026 with a net profit of €4,962 million, up 12.9% compared to the same period of the previous year (€4,397 million).

According to the bank, this growth was driven by the acceleration of commercial activity, customer acquisition, and the consolidation of its 2025–2027 Strategic Plan.

The income statement reflects positive dynamics across all margins:

Profitability and efficiency: Profitability (12-month ROTE) climbed to 18.8% , while the efficiency ratio stood at 39.4% , with administrative and depreciation expenses reaching €5,004 million (+4.3%).

Profitability (12-month ROTE) climbed to , while the efficiency ratio stood at , with administrative and depreciation expenses reaching €5,004 million (+4.3%). Business margins: Net interest income grew by 2.9% to €8,186 million. Gross income reached €12,656 million (+4.4%), and operating income stood at €7,653 million (+4.6%).

Net interest income grew by 2.9% to €8,186 million. Gross income reached €12,656 million (+4.4%), and operating income stood at €7,653 million (+4.6%). Service fees and investees: Income from services increased by 7.7% (€4,182 million), highlighted by the momentum in wealth management (+12.5%) and protection insurance (+14.5%), which offset a slight drop in banking commissions (-0.9%) due to higher loyalty levels. Investee companies contributed €349 million (+7.8%).

Income from services increased by 7.7% (€4,182 million), highlighted by the momentum in wealth management (+12.5%) and protection insurance (+14.5%), which offset a slight drop in banking commissions (-0.9%) due to higher loyalty levels. Investee companies contributed €349 million (+7.8%). Tax impact: The financial results incorporate a €452 million tax payment for the Tax on Net Interest Income and Commissions (IMIC).

Commercial dynamics and digital momentum

Business volume approached €1.16 trillion (+6.4%):

Lending and investment: The performing loan portfolio rose by 8% to €397,469 million. Performance was particularly strong in corporate lending (+11.4%), consumer loans (+9.8%), and mortgages (+7%), where 60% of the portfolio is already at a fixed rate.

The performing loan portfolio rose by 8% to €397,469 million. Performance was particularly strong in corporate lending (+11.4%), consumer loans (+9.8%), and mortgages (+7%), where 60% of the portfolio is already at a fixed rate. Customer funds: Totaled €760,353 million (+5.6%), driven by assets under management (+10.6%, reaching €216,333 million) and net inflows in funds, savings, and pension schemes.

Totaled €760,353 million (+5.6%), driven by assets under management (+10.6%, reaching €216,333 million) and net inflows in funds, savings, and pension schemes. Subsidiaries and youth segment: The imagin platform surpassed 4.3 million customers (+9%), while Portuguese subsidiary BPI contributed €339 million to the group’s net profit.

CEO Gonzalo Gortázar highlighted that the balance for the period is “very positive” thanks to solid customer growth (reaching 21.1 million in Spain and Portugal) and the integration of artificial intelligence and new technologies into the institution’s processes.

Solvency, asset quality, and shareholder remuneration

CaixaBank strengthened its financial profile by reducing its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to 1.76% (doubtful loans at €7,733 million) and raising its NPL coverage ratio to 82%. Liquidity remains comfortable with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 178% and total liquid assets of €151,506 million. The CET1 capital ratio stood at 12.5%, after absorbing the impact of the eighth share buyback program worth €500 million.

Regarding shareholder distribution, the Board of Directors approved an interim dividend payout of €1,281 million (18.44 gross euro cents per share) to be distributed on November 6, representing 40% of first-half net profit. Nearly 50% of this remuneration will revert directly to society through the ”la Caixa” Foundation and the FROB (Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring).