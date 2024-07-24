Peter Kazimir (ECB) says bets on two rate cuts this year are not misplaced

Link Securities | Slovak central bank governor and European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Peter Kazimir said yesterday in an opinion piece reported by Bloomberg that market bets on two more rate cuts this year are not ‘completely misplaced’. However, he pointed out that they should not be taken as ‘a given or a reference scenario’. In that sense, Kazimir said that they (ECB) are on the way back to their target, but clearly they are not there yet.

Moreover, Kazimir said that, due to various factors, both domestic and global, there is still a non-negligible risk of resurgent inflationary pressures. In that sense, he reaffirmed that there is no need to rush decisions.