ECB assures its opinion on BBVA’s takeover bid for Banco Sabadell will not be delayed for too long

Link Securities | In an interview with Europa Press, the Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, said yesterday that the institution’s opinion on BBVA’s takeover bid for Banco Sabadell (SAB) will not be delayed for long. BBVA requested authorisation from the ECB to launch the takeover bid on 4 June and this is one of the necessary steps for the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) to give its approval to the offer. We have around two months since the communication to the ECB was made, so it will not take long. It will be based on solvency and prudential criteria and will be communicated to the institution, said De Guindos.