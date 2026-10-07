Barcelona had over 113,000 homes for rent in 2018. Now, under Sánchez’s laws, it has 19,700

2025 closed with just over 510,000 rental listings in Spain, representing a drastic drop compared to the more than 902,660 available in 2018.

During Sánchez’s two terms in office, Spain has lost nearly 400,000 rental properties, dropping from over 902,660 listings in 2018 to just over 510,000 in 2025. These figures stem from the latest Idealista study, to which EL MUNDO has gained exclusive access.

And no region illustrates this drop better than Catalonia, which has lost the most supply (71.2%) over these last eight years, while also serving as the main test laboratory for housing policy. Catalonia was the first—of four autonomous communities—to launch price controls, the designation of stressed housing areas (now encompassing 302 municipalities), and increased pressure on large property owners. All of these measures were approved under the 2023 Housing Law, the flagship real estate regulation of Pedro Sánchez’s government, which the industry had already warned would cause a destruction of market supply by creating a climate of legal uncertainty for property owners.

In Barcelona, the Catalan capital is, according to Idealista data, the city that has lost the highest percentage of rental housing supply (-82.7%) over these eight years, with a difference of 94,130 primary residence rental properties over this period (falling from more than 113,850 permanent housing listings in 2018 to 19,723 in 2025).

A similar situation is found in Bilbao, one of the 20 municipalities applying price controls under the Housing Law and the third capital city to lose the largest percentage of supply (-60.8%), with a difference of nearly 4,600 homes, dropping from 7,560 permanent rental listings in 2018 to 2,964 in 2025.

In 2018, Madrid had 202,484 rental listings; eight years later, it is left with just over 84,920 homes, marking a steep decline of more than 117,550 over this period, or 58% of its total supply.

And while the housing crisis is a problem affecting all of Europe, Spain is also the leader in immigration in the EU, receiving more immigrants than France and Germany combined, according to Eurostat data, pushing its population close to 50 million inhabitants.