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Repsol increases production (574,000 barrels per day) and margin ($36.2 per barrel)

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RepsolRepsol's offshore platform

Posted By: The Corner 7th October 2026

Repsol submitted a provisional preview of its operational data for the third quarter of the fiscal year (3Q2026) to the CNMV, showing solid financial strengthening driven by margin optimization and an operational rebound. Estimated production reached 574,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), recording a 2.9% quarter-on-quarter and 4.2% year-on-year increase, driven strongly by the North American business (+6.8%).

The most decisive variable for the profitability of its downstream division was the refining margin in Spain, which reached an all-time high of $36.2 per barrel; this represents a 158.6% increase compared to the previous quarter and more than quadruples the $8.8 recorded in the same period of 2025. All of this occurred against a macroeconomic backdrop marked by tight supply and high prices for benchmark crudes, with Brent averaging $97.0 per barrel (+40.4% year-on-year).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.