Banque Populaire Caisse d’Épargne acquires a 7% stake in Banco Sabadell

Banque Populaire Caisse d’Épargne (BPCE) has acquired a stake equivalent to approximately 7% of the share capital of Banco Sabadell (SAB) through market purchases and financial instruments, thus becoming a strategic shareholder of the Spanish entity. Both parties emphasize the friendly nature of the transaction and BPCE’s intention to maintain its investment in a stable, long-term manner. The French group does not plan to increase its stake above 9.9%.

BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France and fourth in the Eurozone by equity, supports the strategy and growth plans of SAB, the fourth-largest bank in Spain and a leading entity in SME financing. With SAB’s support, BPCE will initiate the procedures and discussions with Spanish and European supervisors for the eventual appointment of a representative to the Board of Directors, subject to the relevant authorizations.

Furthermore, both entities will explore strategic cooperation in areas such as corporate and investment banking, equipment leasing, consumer finance, and international business for clients. The discussions, expected to conclude in early 2027, will seek to generate new business opportunities for both entities and strengthen BPCE’s European presence.

BPCE, a cooperative group with 110,000 employees serving 36 million customers worldwide, noted that its investment reflects its confidence in SAB and its management team.