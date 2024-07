Alphavalue / Divacons | Germany’s 2024 supplementary budget foresees an increase in previously planned new debt by €11.3 billion to a total of €50.3 billion, according to finance ministry sources. The German cabinet will approve on 17 July the draft supplementary budget for 2024, the draft budget for 2025, the financial plan until 2028 and the economic package. The German government foresees record investments of €78 billion in 2025, including financial transactions.

