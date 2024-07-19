Spanish industry turnover returns to negative rates in May: – 1.4%

Industry turnover fell by 1.4% in May compared to the same month in 2023, according to data released on Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INE). With the decline in May, industry sales return to negative rates after having registered in April its highest increase since October 2022, with a year-on-year rise of 14.2%.

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, industry sales fell by 0.5% year-on-year in the fifth month of the year, 0.8 tenths of a percentage point lower than in April.

On a monthly rate (May over April), industry turnover fell by 0.8%, the largest decline since June 2023, compared to the 0.5% rise recorded the previous month.

In the first five months of the year, industry turnover rose by an average of 0.1%, with the advances in shipbuilding, railways, aerospace and combat vehicles (+11.6%) and the manufacture of jewelry, costume jewelry and musical instruments (+10.4%) standing out.

In May, industry turnover increased with respect to the same month of 2023 in eight autonomous communities.

The highest year-on-year increases in turnover were recorded in Andalusia (+10%), Extremadura (+7.1%), the Canary Islands (+6.4%), Murcia (+5.6%) and the Balearic Islands (+2.6%).

The most moderate increases were in Catalonia (+1.1%), La Rioja (+1.4%) and Castilla-La Mancha (+1.8%).