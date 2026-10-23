BBVA surpasses one million customers in Italy, where it offers 4% on deposits

Offering 4% remuneration with no required binding conditions—similar to ING’s offer, but double what UniCredit offers, for example—BBVA has now surpassed one million customers in Italy after five years of operating in the country under a digital banking model, the financial institution reported in a statement on Friday.

In December 2025, after exceeding 800,000 customers, it stated that it would pass the one million mark in 2026. “We have reached one million customers in Italy, which reflects the success of our 100% digital banking model. We are now entering a new phase in Italy, focused on becoming our customers’ primary bank and deepening our relationship with them,” stated BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres.

Although the bank initially only offered interest on deposits, over the years it has been expanding its product offering. It now offers personal loans, mortgages, credit cards, and investment solutions, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

BBVA’s other major European digital bank outside Spain is in Germany, where in April it surpassed 100,000 customers after less than a year of operating in the country.

“Our digital banks are receiving a very warm reception in Italy and Germany (…). Our efforts are now focused on consolidating business in these two markets with the goal of achieving sustainable and profitable growth,” stated Murat Kalkan, BBVA’s Global Head of Digital Banks.