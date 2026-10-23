Former Socialist President Felipe González Assures He Will Cast a Blank Vote

Former Prime Minister Felipe González has reaffirmed that he will cast a blank vote in the upcoming general election on November 29. “I don’t hear anything that truly represents me,” he said, while also referring to the visit of Argentine President Javier Milei, quipping that “if he visits us 15 more times, Sánchez might actually win.”

He made these remarks during his address at the Leader Encounter: Leadership and Global Vision, organized by the Málaga Business Circle (Círculo Empresarial de Málaga). Asked whether he believes Pedro Sánchez can regain the public’s trust, González stated that “an electoral process is never decided in advance.”

When asked if he stands by his intention to vote blank in the next election—as he previously stated in February—he confirmed he does, noting he feels represented “by no political party.” “Current behavior does not represent me. I don’t hear anything that truly represents me,” he said, pointing to both the present-day PSOE and the opposition’s national platform, which he criticized as consisting “exclusively of ousting Sánchez.”

“I will never stop voting. If I don’t feel represented, I will keep voting, but I will cast a blank ballot, which is a positive vote, not an abstention. It is a vote that reflects how I feel: a lack of representation,” he added.

The statements from the veteran Secretary-General and leader of the PSOE—who served as Prime Minister of Spain from 1982 to 1996—have drawn reactions from both opposition parties and the ruling PSOE. Among them, the Socialist President of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, acknowledged that “it is hard to hear Felipe González say he will vote blank.”