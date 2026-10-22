Bankinter earns 901 million euros, up 11%, through September

Bankinter presented on Thursday its financial results for the first nine months of the year (9M2026), of which we publish the year-on-year comparative table alongside the FactSet consensus estimates.

Bankinter’s net interest income reached record levels, hitting 1,762 million euros in these first nine months of the year (9M2026), a 5.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025 (in line with FactSet’s consensus estimate), driven by higher business volumes and good margin management.

Net fee income—earned across various businesses and activities minus payments to partners in the Agent Network and Partner Banking—totaled 651 million, representing a 12.9% year-on-year improvement. Thus, total revenues (gross operating income) grew by 6.5% year-on-year (-0.6% vs. analyst consensus) to 2,397 million euros, boosted by strong figures in fee income.

Meanwhile, operating expenses totaled 833.9 million in 9M2026, 2.3% higher than a year ago—a growth rate that remains contained and below revenue growth. Subtracting these costs from total revenues yields an operating profit before provisions, or net operating income (EBIT), of €1,563.6 million, up 8.8% compared to September 30, 2025. As a percentage of total revenue, the EBIT margin closed September at 65.2% (vs. 63.8% in 9M2025; 65.3% analyst consensus).

Bankinter achieved a pre-tax profit (EBT) of 1,267 million euros in 9M2026 (+10.8% year-on-year; -0.2% vs. analyst consensus) and an attributable net profit of 901 million (+11% year-on-year; +0.1% vs. FactSet consensus).

On the balance sheet side, Bankinter’s total assets reached 132,149 million as of September 30, 2026, 2.7% higher than a year ago. The loan book totals 87,134 million, representing a 5.6% increase. Customer deposits plus assets under management reached 163,008 million, up 7.9% compared to the same date in 2025.

Regarding solvency, the CET1 capital ratio rose to 13.2% at the end of Q3 2026, well above the minimum required for Bankinter by the ECB, which is currently 8.6%. Another key metric where the bank traditionally holds a industry-leading position is efficiency, which stood at 34.8%, substantially lower than a year ago.

The consistent trend for the financial year is evident across various income statement metrics, starting with improved profitability: ROE (return on equity) reached 19.2%, while ROTE consolidated at a strong 20.4%.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) also improved, demonstrating strict credit management standards with an NPL ratio of 1.84% (21 basis points lower than a year ago) and a coverage ratio of 66.8%.