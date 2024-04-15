Top Stories

Eurozone industrial production rises by 0.8%, EU’s up 0.7% in February

15th April 2024

CdM| Industrial production rose by 0.8% in the eurozone in February and by 0.7% in the European Union (EU) as a whole compared with the previous month, according to initial estimates from Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office. Compared with the same month last year, the indicator fell by 6.4% in the euro area and by 5.4% in the EU.

In detail, and on a month-on-month basis, industrial production in the euro area rose by 0.5% for intermediate goods, 1.2% for capital goods and 1.4% for consumer durables. In contrast, it fell by 3 per cent for energy and 0.9 per cent for non-durable consumer goods.

As far as the EU is concerned, this variable has increased by 0.9% for intermediate goods, by 1.0% for capital goods and by 1.7% for consumer durables. In contrast, it has seen a decrease of 3.3% for energy and 0.5% for non-durable consumer goods.

Among the Member States for which data are available, the largest annual declines have been in Ireland (-36.0%), Belgium (-12.7%) and Bulgaria (-8.4%). The largest increases were observed in Spain (+3.5%), Slovenia (+2.8%) and Denmark (+2.7%).

