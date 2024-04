Norbolsa| A Siemens Gamesa wind turbine loses a 22-tonne blade in Norway. The company added that no one was injured in the incident. It is a blade that is part of the 4.X platform.

Siemens Gamesa, owned by Siemens Energy, warned in 2023 of quality problems at its onshore unit, most of them related to certain rotor blades and main bearings on its two newest wind turbine platforms, the 4.