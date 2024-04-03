Top Stories

Telefónica and VM02 face reopening of anti-competitive proceedings in UK

Link Securities| Telefónica (TEF) and its subsidiary VMO2, which it controls 50/50 with Liberty, are facing the reopening of proceedings in the United Kingdom for possible anti-competitive practices, according to Telefónica on Wednesday.

Also involved in the case are Everything Everywhere (EE, now a subsidiary of British Telecom (BT-GB)), Deutsche Telekom (DTE-DE), Vodafone (VOD-GB) and Orange (ORA-FR). The administrators of Phones4U, a company that went into receivership almost a decade ago, have been granted permission to appeal against the judgment they lost in the High Court. At the time, they claimed about £1 billion (about €1.17 billion).

