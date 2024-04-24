Telefónica controls 96.85% of Telefónica Deutschland, now delisted on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Telefónica, through Telefónica Local Services GmbH, announced on Tuesday that it owns 96.85% of the shares of Telefónica Deutschland, following the completion on April 18, 2024 of the tender offer for the public tender offer for the acquisition of Telefónica Deutschland, announced on March 7, 2024.

The total number of shares acquired amounts to 74,338,954 shares, representing approximately 2.5% of the share capital and voting rights of Telefónica Deutschland, for a total consideration of approximately €175 million paid entirely in cash.

Trading in the Telefónica Deutschland Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ended on 18 April, following the delisting. Telefónica expects settlement of the Delisting Offer and payment of the cash price to take place on 29 April 2024.

Telefónica Deutschland is one of the leading providers of integrated telecommunications services in Germany, with more than 44 million mobile accesses (including 1.7 million M2M accesses) and 2.3 million broadband accesses.