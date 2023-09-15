Talgo signs financing required to manufacture 56 trains for Deutsche Bahn

Link Securities | Talgo (TLGO) has informed the CNMV (National Securities Market Commission) that it has signed the necessary financing to carry out the project to manufacture 56 trains for the railway operator Deutsche Bahn. In this way, it fulfils the condition precedent established in the contract signed between the operator and Talgo, and can thus begin the execution of the project.

The contract covers the manufacture of 56 Talgo 230 trains, known by Deutsche Bahn as ICE L, and is an extension of the first order placed by the operator in February 2019. In this way, this second order is consolidated as a series continuation to increase the scope from the initial 23 trains to a total of 79 units.