Foreign investment in Spain exceeds €34,178 million in 2022, second highest figure on record

Spain has consolidated its attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment thanks to its growing participation in international business. According to data from the Foreign Investment Register DataInvex of the Secretary of State for Trade, the USA is the leading investor in Spain, with 27.7% of the total, equivalent to a gross investment of 9,453 million euros. It is followed by the United Kingdom with an investment of €6,097 million (17.8% of the total), Germany with €4,790 million (14% of the total), France with €3,410 million (10% of the total) and Australia with €1,353 million (4% of the total). This foreign investment exceeded €34.178 billion (M€) in gross terms in 2022, which is the second highest figure reached since records began in 1993.

At the same time, the increase in foreign direct investment has boosted the strengthening of Spain’s export base. Spanish companies have managed to expand and diversify their presence in the global market, taking advantage of new commercial and collaborative opportunities. In a remarkable development, Spain has experienced a growth in the number of internationalised companies, with an increase of more than 16,000 regular exporters since 2010. Currently, there are more than 55,000 companies that export regularly, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism.