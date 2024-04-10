Congress of Deputies to debate regularisation of hundreds of thousands of migrants

The Congress yesterday supported the consideration of the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) for the extraordinary regularisation of the 500,000 migrants who, according to the promoters’ calculations, live in Spain without papers and without some basic rights.

The initiative was backed by more than 600,000 signatures and 900 civil society organisations. The proposal received 310 votes in favour and only 33 against, those of the Vox parliamentary group. Each with their own nuances, but all of the government’s parliamentary allies and the PP have positioned themselves in favour of taking it into consideration.

The text gives the government six months to approve a royal decree with the procedure for regularising the administrative situation of foreigners who have been in national territory since before 1 November 2021. The promoters argue that, without their regularisation, their fundamental rights are violated, they are prevented from contributing economically to society and the public services that citizens need cannot be planned or scaled up.