Elecnor, Applus, Amrest and CAF join list of companies whose shares are subject to Tobin Tax

Posted By: The Corner 15th December 2023

Link Securities| Elecnor (ENO), Applus (APPS), Amrest (EAT) and CAF have joined the list of companies whose shares will be subject to payment of the tax on financial transactions – known as the “Tobin tax” – in 2024, which includes Ferrovial (FER), Siemens Gamesa, Pharmamar (PHM), Linea Directa (LDA) and Mediaset, according to the business and economics daily Expansión.

The Tax Agency has published the list of the 52 companies whose market capitalisation exceeded €1 billion on 1 December, i.e. those subject to payment of the financial transaction tax in 2024, according to Efe.

