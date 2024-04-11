Top Stories

Merlin Properties contracts with two US investment banks to increase capital by up to €1 billion

TOPICS:
merlin 1 750x416 1

Posted By: The Corner 11th April 2024

Intermoney| Merlin Properties (MRL) (Buy, Target Price €12/share) has contracted with two US investment banks for a capital increase of up to €1 billion, which it expects to be completed before the end of this year, according to Cinco Días. The REIT expects the funds to be used for the start-up of data centres, its current main avenue for growth. Merlin expects a large part of the capital increase to be subscribed by a partner, which could be a sovereign wealth fund or a pension fund, always with a conservative profile.

Assessment: This move by Merlin comes as no surprise, as there has been talk since the middle of last year of the REIT’s willingness to turn to a partner for its investment in datacenters. It currently has 3MW in service, which, it is estimated, can generate around €3 million in annual revenues.

Among its most immediate plans is to increase this figure to 60MW, involving an investment of around €600Mn by 2025-26. The €1bn capital increase, together with a debt increase of a similar amount, would finance a second phase of growth to a total of 260MW, bringing this asset class to more than 15% of Merlin’s GAV in the long term.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.