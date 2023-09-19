Top Stories

Statistics Institute raises Spain’s 2021 GDP almost 1%, to +6.4%, and 2022 growth 3/10 of a percentage point, to +5.8%

intermediate sectors construction

Posted By: The Corner 19th September 2023

The INE (National Statistics Institute) has revised the fall in Spanish GDP in 2020 and has lowered it by one tenth of a point, while it has revised upwards -again- GDP growth in 2021 compared to 2020, which now rises by almost one point, from 5.5% to 6.4%, compared to what was published in September last year.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) has also revised GDP growth in 2021 upwards, rising by three tenths of a point to +5.8 compared with the figure published in March. As for the composition of growth, it now estimates a lower contribution from national demand (2.9%, compared with the previous 3.1%) and a greater contribution from external demand (2.9%, compared with 2.4%).

With this update of the national accounts series for the years 2020/21 and 22, the annual GDP at current prices for 2022 was €1,346,377 million, 1.5% more (19,269 million more) than initially established. In this way, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Spain would have recovered its pre-Covid GDP level by 2022. In this way, Spain’s debt-to-GDP ratio is reduced by a further 1.6 points to below 110%.

Since the government changed the president of the INE, the new president has already made three upward revisions of Spanish GDP.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.