Vehicle registrations in Spain improve by 66.1% in March with 99,524 sales

CdM | The passenger car and SUV market is now in its third positive month this year, closing the first quarter with an increase of 44.5%, with a total of 237,563 units. As for the March market, a total of 99,524 units were registered, 66.1% more than in the same month of the previous year. This increase is mainly due to the improvement in both the logistics chain and vehicle production. Likewise, the last month of March saw the release of a stock of accumulated orders that have increased the volume of sales, mainly for the rental and corporate channel. In any case, although there was an improvement in March the market is still 19% lower than 2019’s pre-pandemic figures.

The average CO2 emissions of passenger cars sold in March stand at 119.8 grams of CO2 per kilometre driven, 0.28% lower than the average emissions of new cars sold in the same month in 2022. During 2023, emissions stood at 119.1 grams of CO2 per kilometre travelled, 0.34% lower than the same period last year.

In terms of registrations by channel, there was an improvement in each of them compared to the same period of the previous year. The main improvements were recorded both in the corporate channel, with an increase of 44.8% and 38,656 units sold, and in the rent-a-car channel, which grew by 269.4% with 24,807 sales, largely driving the growth of the market in the last month. Similarly, sales to private individuals grew by 36% to 36,061 registrations in March.

