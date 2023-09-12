Top Stories

ACS subsidiary Cimic wins luxury real estate project in India for around €114 M

TOPICS:
ACS Cimic

Posted By: The Corner 12th September 2023

Link Securities | Leighton Asia, a company of ACS’s Australian subsidiary Cimic Group, has won a contract with property developer Elan to build a luxury residential project in Gurgaon (India) for AU$190 million (around €114 million). The project, named The Presidential, consists of 728 flats and is Leighton Asia’s largest residential project to date. The initial phase of the project comprises civil and structural works, with a built-up area of more than 487,000 square metres, eight towers and a common three-level basement. Each 32-storey tower will be 116 metres above ground level. Construction of the project will begin in October this year and is expected to be completed in 1Q27.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.