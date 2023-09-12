ACS subsidiary Cimic wins luxury real estate project in India for around €114 M

Link Securities | Leighton Asia, a company of ACS’s Australian subsidiary Cimic Group, has won a contract with property developer Elan to build a luxury residential project in Gurgaon (India) for AU$190 million (around €114 million). The project, named The Presidential, consists of 728 flats and is Leighton Asia’s largest residential project to date. The initial phase of the project comprises civil and structural works, with a built-up area of more than 487,000 square metres, eight towers and a common three-level basement. Each 32-storey tower will be 116 metres above ground level. Construction of the project will begin in October this year and is expected to be completed in 1Q27.