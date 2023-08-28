Iberdrola, very active in the US, starts up photovoltaic plant to supply Meta in Texas and promotes first solar project in California

Link Securities | Iberdrola’s US subsidiary Avangrid has begun construction of the 240-megawatt (MW) True North photovoltaic plant in Falls County, Texas, which will provide renewable energy to supply operations in the region of Meta Platforms (META-US), Facebook’s parent company, according to La Vanguardia newspaper. The project aims to power Meta’s upcoming data centre in Temple City, its second such facility in Texas. Starting in 2020, the global operations forecast is for True North, Avangrid’s first solar farm in Texas, to enter commercial operation in early 2025. During construction and operation, True North will create more than 200 jobs in the region where the company already operates more than 1,250 MW of onshore wind facilities.

Meanwhile, Expansión reported in Thursday’s edition that Iberdrola, through its US subsidiary Avangrid, will develop the “Camino Solar” farm, which will be its first solar project in California (USA), a state in which the company currently operates more than 500 MW through six facilities. The project, to be built by Cupertino Electric, will have a capacity of 57 MW and will be located in Kern County, next to the 189 MW “Manzana” wind farm, also owned by Avangrid.