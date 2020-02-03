DIA Approves A Salary Increase For Its 16,000 Employees

The supermarket chain DIA and the unions representing their staff have just signed the new collective bargaining agreement for the period January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021. This includes salary increases for the company’s 16,000 employees.

Under the terms of the new agreement, modules A and B have been combined into one. This will have a salary of 13,700 euros for 2020 and 14,000 euros for 2021.

So this means that DIA workers in Castellón, Palencia, Sevilla, Dos Hermanas, Cuenca, Jaén, Avila, Orense, Lugo, León, Soria and Huesca will have a salary increase of 4.63% in 2020 and 2.19 % in 2021. In total, 6.82% more over the next two years.

Meanwhile, the firm’s employees in Asturias, Tarragona, Madrid, Gerona, Alicante, Valencia and Cantabria will see an increase of 2.69% in 2020 and 2.19% in 2021. So a total rise of 4.88% over the two years.

For the rest of the modules, which affect workers in other provinces, the salary rise will be 1.1% for 2020 and 1% for 2021.

In addition, workers who have a fixed annual salary or earn less than 23,000 euros will receive compensation for 2019 in the form of an extraordinary bonus of 100 euros.

Trade unions and employers have also agreed to maintain the current working day at 1,784 hours. They will also continue to pay a full salary in cases of temporary disability.

As far as the variable salary is concerned, in addition to an increase equal to that of the salary, section 2 is guaranteed for all workers who currently receive it, without the need for evaluations. So it becomes fixed for the term of the agreement. In the same way, section 4 is guaranteed for all workers who have received it for six months during the previous year.