Top Stories

Housing sector still a headache for Fed: new home sales rebound

TOPICS:
vivienda venta eeuu

Posted By: The Corner 25th April 2024

Intermoney | New home sales rebounded in March to 693,000, well above the 668,000 expected, but coming on the back of a downward revision of February sales by -25,000 (662,000). The point is that an acceleration was seen in quarterly terms with a March average of 667,000.

For the moment, the housing sector looks set to remain a headache for the Federal Reserve. It is true that the supply of new homes for purchase rose to 477,000 in the month, the highest since 2008 and of these, the number of housing completions jumped to the highest level since 2021. However, we are still not very clear on house prices which rose on average by 6.0% although compared to the 2023 figures there was a fall of 1.9%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.