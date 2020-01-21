The coalition government in Spain could push-back Bankia’s privatization

Link Securities | The presence of far-left party Unidas Podemos in the Spanish government, may force a new push-back in the privatization of the bailed-out lender Bankia (BKIA), scheduled for 2022, according to Spanish newspaper Expasión.

The same paper notes that Podemos would want to convert the bank into 100% public (currently the State has 61.8% of the shares ). However, the European Central Bank (ECB) would hardly accept a change of management from Bankia, an entity it has been supervising since 2014.