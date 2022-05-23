CaixaBank joins the list of more preferred financial entities for next 3-6 months

Morgan Stanley | Global financial institutions. We revise our order of preference. This list represents the stocks where there is greater conviction at a global level with a time frame of 3-6 months. We periodically revise this list to make it more dynamic and reflect the changes in vision and market conditions. Today we are incorporating Caixabank to that list (we are 10% above consensus and there is a risk on the upside as we are only including 50bp of rate hikes in the Eurozone until end-2023 vs the market which is discounting 200bp). The other European banks which were already included are BNP and Commerzbank.