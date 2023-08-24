Top Stories

Eurozone current account surplus reaches €6.8bn in June, largest since June 2021, up from deficit of €4.4bn a year ago

TOPICS:
euros prestamos

Posted By: The Corner 24th August 2023

Link Securities | According to data from the European Central Bank (ECB), the eurozone recorded a current account surplus of €36.8 billion in June, compared with a deficit of €4.4 billion in the same month a year earlier.

June’s surplus is the largest current account surplus achieved by the region since September 2021. This surplus was driven by the goods account, which went on to generate a surplus of €42.7 billion compared with the deficit of €8 billion generated in the same month last year. Moreover, the secondary income deficit narrowed to €12.5 billion from €15.7 billion in June 2022.

In contrast, primary income showed a deficit of €5.6bn in the month, compared to a surplus of €0.4bn generated in June 2022, while the services surplus narrowed to €12.1bn compared to €18.9bn in June 2022.

In 1H2023, the eurozone generated a current account surplus of €59.5 billion compared to a deficit of €42.1 billion in the same period of 2022.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.