PSOE and PP former ministers and senior officials sign manifesto against amnesty, “a fracture of basic principles of the rule of law”

Former ministers, former presidents of Congress and the Senate and former senior officials of the PSOE and the PP have signed a manifesto against the amnesty and the investiture pacts of Pedro Sánchez in which they consider that they represent “a fracture of basic principles of the rule of law”.

The text has been signed by eighteen ministers, most of them from the PP and UCD, but also including socialists such as José Luis Corcuera, Javier Sáenz de Cosculluela – who has left the PSOE – and the former president of the Senate, Javier Rojo.

They claim that it is “a moral duty” to express their rejection of “the flagrant and unacceptable violation of the constitutional principle of equality of all Spaniards before the law by seeking impunity for serious crimes committed, which means a singular derogation of the Penal Code for the beneficiaries of the same”.

They also regret that the principle of separation of powers is being broken through the “spurious concept of lawfare” (judicialisation of politics), the undermining they believe is being done to Congress and the establishment of economic and financial privileges for certain communities, which they claim violates the principle of solidarity and will increase territorial inequalities.

They also criticise the threat to break up the single Social Security fund, stress that the Spanish nation is “the only political nation” and criticise the acceptance of a pro-independence story about what happened in Catalonia, which they consider to be false.

“Only with full loyalty to the rule of law and preserving the agreement and understanding that, based on the spirit of the Transition, have marked the path of the last 45 years (…), will Spaniards be able to overcome this uncertain situation”, they add.

In addition to former Socialist ministers Corcuera and Sáenz de Cosculluela, the signatories include Esperanza Aguirre, Miguel Arias Cañete, Juan Carlos Aparicio, Isabel García Tejerina, Marcelino Orjea, Rafael Arias Salgado, Isabel Tocino, José Ignacio Wert and Rodolfo Martín Villa, members of the governments of Adolfo Suárez, José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy.

Two former presidents of the PP Congress, Federico Trillo and Jesús Posada, and two former presidents of the Senate, the Socialist Javier Rojo and Esperanza Aguirre of the PP, are also included.

Along with them, former PSOE leaders such as Alejandro Cercas, Elena Flores, José María Mohedano, José Rodríguez de la Borbolla and Francisco Vázquez, as well as Rosa Díez, former president of UPyD.