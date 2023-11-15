OECD countries’ unemployment remains at record low 4.8% in September, Spain highest at 12%

The unemployment rate in the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) stood at 4.8% in September, remaining unchanged at the lowest level in the historical series, which began in 2001, as reported on Tuesday by the organisation, which also points to Spain as the member country with the highest unemployment rate, at 12%.

In the ninth month of the year, the unemployment rate remained unchanged in 11 OECD countries, decreased in six and increased in 16. However, the rate has been below 5% for 15 consecutive months. Meanwhile, the number of unemployed among OECD countries rose in September to 33.261 million, an increase of 19,000 from the previous month.

The highest unemployment rates in the OECD in September were observed in Spain (12%), Greece (10%) and Colombia (9.7%). In contrast, the lowest levels were in South Korea and Japan, with 2.6% each, ahead of Mexico and the Czech Republic, both with 2.7%, and Poland, with 2.8%.

In the case of unemployment among the under-25s, the rate remained at 10.5% in September. Youth Unemployment rose in 16 OECD countries, with the largest increases observed in South Korea, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Sweden.

The highest levels of youth unemployment were in Spain (27.8%), ahead of Sweden (23.4%) and Italy (21.9%). In contrast, the lowest rates were observed in Japan (3.7%), Germany (5.8%) and Israel and Mexico (5.9%).