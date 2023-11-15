Eurozone GDP down 0.1%, employment up 0.3% in Q3

CdM| In the third quarter of 2023, seasonally adjusted GDP declined by 0.1% in the euro area and remained stable in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the second quarter of 2023, GDP had grown by 0.2 per cent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in both the euro area and the EU in the third quarter of 2023, following +0.5% in the euro area and +0.4% in the EU in the previous quarter.

During the third quarter of 2023, US GDP increased by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter (after +0.5% in the second quarter of 2023). Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, GDP increased by 2.9 per cent (after +2.4 per cent in the previous quarter).

Employment growth in the euro area and the EU

The number of employed persons increased by 0.3% in the euro area and 0.2% in the EU in the third quarter of 2023, compared with the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2023, employment had increased by 0.1 per cent in both areas.