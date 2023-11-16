Top Stories

Germany’s current account surplus reaches €28.1 billion in September compared to €12.5 billion in same month last year

16th November 2023

Link Securities| Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, yesterday published that Germany’s current account surplus reached €28.1 billion in September compared to €12.5 billion in the same month last year. The goods surplus increased to €22.5bn from €11.1bn in September 2022, as imports fell by 18.6% and exports by a noticeably smaller 9.2%.

For its part, the primary income surplus increased to €15.8 billion from €12.4 billion in the same month a year ago, while the services deficit narrowed to €6.1 billion from €6.5 billion in September 2022. In turn, the secondary income deficit narrowed to €4.0 billion from €4.5 billion in the same month a year ago.

In 9M2023 Germany’s current account surplus widened to EUR 198.5 billion from EUR 114.2 billion in the same time period last year.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.