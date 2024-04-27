The Spain of Pedro Sánchez: when black is white

A.J.A. | Unusual: The PSOE denies the evidence and backs Pedro Sánchez, who, surrounded by corruption, speaks of “harassment” and lashes out against the right, the ultra-right, the judges, the press… On the same day a judge opened proceedings to find out whether the president’s wife had committed any criminal offences (an opening of proceedings that, in another unprecedented decision, has been appealed by the public prosecutor’s office, which depends on the government), President Sánchez wrote a letter to the public explaining that he is “deeply in love with his wife” and that he is taking five days to reflect on “whether it is worth” to continue in the presidency of the government at this price.

He says too many red lines have been crossed. Although he, from his seat in Congress, cheered on his vice-president as she told the opposition leader that he had given subsidies to his wife’s company when the PP leader governed in Galicia. An accusation that turned out to be false.

The period of reflection opened by Sánchez – which ends on Monday 29 April – has generated a wave of unwavering support for the leader of the PSOE: in his party, in the pro-independence forces that back his government, in the pro-government press… Meanwhile, the other half of Spain, which Sánchez disparagingly calls “the fachosphere”, is convinced that it is all a tactical manoeuvre, “squid ink”, and that the man who came to the presidency of the Government negotiating an amnesty to obtain the 7 votes of the fugitive Puigdemont is not thinking of leaving but of looking for a pretext for a new onslaught that will allow him to take control of the only state power he does not yet control, the judiciary.

So there is more fear than anything else of the desperate reaction of a leader who appeals directly to the public – with me or against me – and who takes offence but is unable to deny the facts: -his wife wrote a letter of recommendation for a company so that it could be awarded a public tender worth several million euros. -The partners of this company backed the activities of the president’s wife with funds. –The president’s Begoña Gómez met with the owners of an airline while the Government bailed it out with hundreds of millions of euros…

All this, published by El Confidencial, The Objective and other media outlets, is documented and has not been denied. And it would undoubtedly have provoked the resignation of any leader in an advanced democracy. But Sánchez is thinking about it while the PSOE and its partners say that it is all hoaxes, that it is an unfounded harassment campaign based on press clippings and that there is no crime… Something that the judges will have to rule on.

In the new political strategy of Sánchez’s PSOE it would seem that everything that is not expressly forbidden is allowed: from reaching the government by negotiating the support of a fugitive in exchange for an amnesty to the president’s wife doing business with companies that are directly benefited by the Administration?

In Spain, no article of the Penal Code will allow a judge to open criminal proceedings against a father who has intimate relations with his daughter if she is of age. No, nobody has legislated on it. Nor on thousands of other things that are hard to imagine. But it is doubtful that such a thing could be socially accepted.

So, Spain, plunged into a strange waiting period, holds its breath: Will Sánchez go? Will he not go? But in addition to the general uncertainty, there is also the fear that everything could degenerate even further. Because, as of today, of the three powers of the state, Sánchez wields 2.5 with an iron fist: He governs. He legislates. And as far as the judiciary is concerned, he controls the public prosecutor’s office, he pardons, he amnesties…. And he aspires to appoint the judges’ governing body.

As far as the press, the so-called fourth estate, is concerned, the spectacle is deplorable… I think that the day the teacher explained that the press is there to support the government, some of us missed that class.

La España de Sánchez: comulgar con ruedas de molino

Insólito: El PSOE niega la evidencia y respalda a Pedro Sánchez, que cercado por la corrupción habla de “acoso” y arremete contra la derecha, la ultraderecha, los jueces, la prensa… El mismo día que un juez abrió diligencias para averiguar si la mujer del presidente incurrió en algún ilícito penal (una apertura de diligencias que, en otra decisión sin precedentes, ha recurrido la fiscalía, que depende del Gobierno) el presidente Sánchez escribió una carta a la ciudadanía explicando que está “profundamente enamorado de su mujer” y que se tomaba cinco días para reflexionar “si merece la pena” continuar en la presidencia del Gobierno a este precio.

Dice que se han cruzado demasiadas líneas rojas. Aunque él, desde su escaño del Congreso, jaleaba a su vicepresidenta mientras le decía al líder de la oposición que había dado subvenciones a la empresa de su mujer cuando el líder del PP gobernaba en Galicia. Una acusación que resultó ser falsa.

El período de reflexión abierto por Sánchez -que concluye el lunes 29 de abril- ha generado una ola de adhesiones inquebrantables al líder del PSOE: en su partido, en las fuerzas independentistas que respaldan su Gobierno, en la prensa progubernamental… Mientras la otra media España, que Sánchez denomina despectivamente “la fachosfera”, está convencida de que todo es una maniobra táctica, “de tinta de calamar” y que quien llegó a la presidencia del Gobierno negociando una amnistía para lograr los 7 votos del prófugo Puigdemont no piensa en irse sino en buscar un pretexto para una nueva arremetida que le permita hacerse con el único poder del Estado que aún no controla, el poder judicial.

De modo que hay más miedo que otra cosa a la reacción desesperada de un líder que apela directamente a la ciudadanía –conmigo o contra mi- y que se da por ofendido pero no es capaz de desmentir los hechos: que su mujer recomendó por carta a una empresa para que se hiciese con un concurso público de varios millones de euros. Que los socios de esa empresa respaldaron con fondos las actividades de la mujer del presidente. Que ésta, Begoña Gómez, se reunía con los dueños de una línea aérea mientras el Gobierno la rescataba con cientos de millones de euros…

Todo ello, publicado por El Confidencial, The Objective y otros medios, está documentado y no ha sido negado. Y sin duda hubiera provocado ya la dimisión de cualquier líder de una democracia avanzada. Pero Sánchez se lo está pensando mientras el PSOE y sus socios dicen que todo son bulos, que es una campaña de acoso sin fundamento basada en recortes de prensa y que no hay delito… Algo que tendrán que dictaminar los jueces.

En la nueva estrategia política del PSOE de Sánchez parecería que todo lo que no está expresamente prohibido está permitido: desde llegar al Gobierno negociando el respaldo de un prófugo a cambio de una amnistía hasta que la mujer del presidente haga negocios con empresas que son directamente beneficiadas por la Administración…

En España, ningún artículo del Código Penal permitirá a un juez abrir diligencias penales contra un padre que mantenga relaciones íntimas con su hija si ésta es mayor de edad. No, nadie ha legislado sobre ello. Ni sobre otras miles de cosas que resultan difícilmente imaginables. Pero es dudoso que algo semejante pueda ser socialmente aceptado.

Así que, España, sumida en un extraño compás de espera, contiene el aliento ¿Se irá Sánchez? ¿No se irá? Pero a la incertidumbre general se une el miedo a que todo acabe degenerando, aún más. Porque, a día de hoy, de los tres poderes del Estado, Sánchez ejerce con mano de hierro 2,5: Él gobierna. Él legisla. Y en lo que toca al poder judicial él controla la fiscalía, el indulta, él amnistía… Y él aspira a nombrar la cúpula de Gobierno de los jueces.

En lo que toca a la prensa, el llamado cuarto poder, el espectáculo resulta lamentable… Creo que el día que explicaron en clase que la prensa está para respaldar al Gobierno algunos hicimos pellas.