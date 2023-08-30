Germany agrees corporate tax cut worth €6.5bn for companies and €2.4bn for households

Banca March: Germany has agreed to make a corporate tax cut totalling €6.5 billion. After Sunday’s tense negotiations between Lisa Paus, Minister for Family Affairs and member of the Green Party, and Christian Linder, Minister of Finance and member of the Social Democratic Party, the German government finally agreed on a total of €6.5 billion. In the end, €6.5 billion were earmarked for companies and €2.4 billion for households. The agreement will be signed next Wednesday at the chancellery in Berlin. In this way, it is hoped to alleviate the tax burden on the most disadvantaged businesses in the current economic climate, such as start-ups and small businesses. They also seek to boost the creation of new businesses as a solution to a currently stagnant economy.