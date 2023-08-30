Top Stories

Abertis and Sacyr bid for concession of four motorways in Puerto Rico, valued at over €2,000 million

Posted By: The Corner 30th August 2023

Link Securities| Both companies submitted binding bids on Monday for the concession contracts to rehabilitate, maintain and operate four motorways in Puerto Rico, in a deal valued at more than €2 billion, the digital newspaper elEconomista.es reports today. Both Abertis and Sacyr, which declined to confirm their participation, were shortlisted last year by the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (AAPP) to compete in the final bidding for the privatisation of motorways PR-52, between San Juan and Ponce, PR-53, between Humacao and Fajardo, PR-66, between Carolina and Río Grande, and PR 20, between San Juan and Guaynabo

The concessionaire owned by Mundys and ACS bid alone, while Sacyr forged an alliance with a fund managed by US-based Star America. Alongside them, the Puerto Rican authorities chose a consortium formed by the American company Plenary and the Israeli company Shikun & Binui.

