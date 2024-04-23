House sales up 5.8% in February, breaking 12 months of declines

CdM| Home sales and purchases break the streak of 12 months of consecutive falls. In February, a total of 52,796 transactions were registered, representing a year-on-year growth of 5.8%, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Of the dwellings transferred by sale and purchase in February, 21.8% were new and 78.2% were used. The number of transactions on new homes increased by 20.8% compared to February 2023, which represents the highest rate since December 2021. In addition, there were 11,528 sales and purchases, i.e. there had not been so many sales since January 2014.

For its part, the sale and purchase of used housing rose by 2.2% after 12 months of falls. In total, there were 41,268 transactions.

Meanwhile, 92.9% of the dwellings transferred by sale and purchase in February were free and 7.1% were protected. In annual terms, the number of free homes transferred by sale and purchase increased by 6.7%, with 49,033 transactions, while the number of protected homes fell by 4.7%, with 3,763 transactions.

By Autonomous Communities, those with the highest increases in February were the Comunidad Foral de Navarra (50.6%), Galicia (38.4%) and Región de Murcia (19.5%). In contrast, the Canary Islands (-12%), the Balearic Islands (-10.3%) and Andalusia (-1.5%) recorded the largest decreases.