Alphavalue / Divacons | The company formed by Iberdrola and bp pulse, Iberdrola|bp pulse, has been awarded a €50.1 million grant to accelerate the deployment of electric recharging infrastructure under the European Commission’s ‘CEF Transport AFIF 2021-2027’ programme, the company said on Thursday.

The subsidised project includes the deployment of 1,220 high-power charging points between 2023 and 2026 on the TEN-T transmission network in Spain and Portugal.