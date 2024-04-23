Top Stories

IAG pays off €3,271 M of loans signed between 2020 and 2021 due to mature between 2024 and 2026

Link Securities | IAG (IAG) has repaid €3,271 million of debt loans that its various airlines signed between 2020 and 2021, which matured between 2024 and 2026, according to Expansión newspaper. The average cost of these loans stood at 9%, compared to the 4.5% – 5.25% that is currently the price of money in Europe and the UK. With the flow of income normalised, thanks to the increase in demand, which continues to grow, the group allocated part of its liquidity to amortise the most onerous loans, and closed the year with liquidity of €11,124 million, compared to €13,999 million at the end of 2022. As a result, IAG’s net financial debt fell by 11% to €9,245 million, or 1.7x (times) operating cash flow (EBITDA), compared to 3.1x in 2022.

