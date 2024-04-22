NH Hotels renamed Minor Hotels, brand name remains

Alphavalue / Divacons | The hotel chain’s General Shareholders’ Meeting held last Friday in Madrid agreed to change its corporate name to Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, stating that it is “a business decision that will allow the company to be recognised worldwide under a single corporate name by its different stakeholders”. However, the brand name will not disappear. NH Hotels & Resorts, NH Collection Hotels & Resorts and nhow Hotels & Resorts “will retain their brands and identities”, they explained. The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the annual accounts and individual and consolidated management reports for the past year, the consolidated non-financial information statement, the appropriation of the result to legal reserves, the offsetting of negative results from previous years, and the management of the Board of Directors. The proprietary directors Stephen Andrew Chojnaki, William Ellwood y Heinecke and Emmanuel Jude Dillipraj Rajakarier, as well as the executive director Rufino Pérez, were also re-elected for the statutory term of three years. The appointments of Miriam González-Amézqueta, Tomás López Fernebrand and María Segimón de Manzanos as independent directors were also ratified. It is also worth highlighting the statements made by the CEO, Ramón Aragonés: “Everything indicates that 2024 will be the best year in history, in which we will beat all the ratios of 2023″.