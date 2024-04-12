Puig could enter Ibex 35 at index review in December due to capitalisation and volume

Alphavalue/DIVACONS Leading US banks are assessing investor interest in Puig’s IPO. The company is seeking a valuation of between €10 billion and €12 billion, with the aim of raising €1.25 billion in an initial public offering for subscription and a similar amount in an initial public offering for sale.

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) is expected to approve the IPO prospectus next week, which will kick off the road show in New York and London.

It is estimated that Puig could pay around 40% of its net profit as a dividend annually. In addition, there is speculation that Puig could enter the Ibex 35 at the index review in December due to its capitalisation and volume.