House purchases in Spain up 10% in February, square metre rises 3.5% to €1,649

According to figures released yesterday by the General Council of Notaries, the number of home sales and purchases in Spain rose by 10.3% year-on-year in February, to 53,142 units. The average price per square metre of homes sold stood at €1,649 m2, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.5%.

By type of housing, sales of flats rose by 12% year-on-year in February to 41,474 units, while sales of single-family homes increased by 4.5% year-on-year to 11,668 units.

In terms of prices, the price of flats increased by 1.8% year-on-year to €1,824 m2 , while the price of detached houses rose by 6.5% to €1,303 m2.