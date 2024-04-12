Ferrovial holds first AGM in Amsterdam, stock up from 14th to 8th place on Ibex35

Link Securities | The company held its first AGM outside Spain yesterday, in Amsterdam, another step towards meeting its real goal of listing on the Nasdaq this year. “The market has proved us right,” emphasised the multinational’s chairman, Rafael del Pino, assessing the company’s historic turnaround. When we took the decision to list in the Netherlands, Ferrovial was ranked 14th on the Ibex-35; today we are in eighth place,” said Del Pino. He added that the New York Stock Exchange will provide more value and liquidity to the shares.

Del Pino justified the decision by the great weight of North America in its income statement, since 70% of investments in 2023 went to the US and 48% of Ferrovial’s construction portfolio is located in that region.

Ferrovial, which this year will pay a flexible dividend equivalent to €0.75 gross per share, is confident that the sale of 25% of Heathrow for around €2.8 billion can be completed this year.