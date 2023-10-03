Unemployment rises by 19,768 people in September after the end of the tourist season, while Social Security adds 18,295 new affiliates

Unemployment registered in the offices of the public employment services rose by 19,768 people in September compared with the previous month (+0.7%), driven above all by the services sector, which accounted for a large part of the increase in Unemployment due to the end of the tourist season. With September’s rise, this brings to two consecutive months of increases in Unemployment.



September ended with 2,722,468 people in Unemployment, still marking its lowest figure for a September since 2008, according to data published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy.



On the other hand, Social Security gained an average of 18,295 contributors in September compared to the previous month (+0.09%), driven mainly by women and by the increase in employment of more than 85,800 people in the education sector due to the start of the school year.



With this rise, the system reached 20,724,706 employed persons, its highest level in a September in the historical series.



The Ministry stressed that, in seasonally adjusted values, 495,017 jobs have been created in the first nine months of the year, more than in the whole of the 2022 financial year.

El paro sube en 19.768 personas en septiembre tras el fin de la temporada turística, mientras la Seguridad Social suma 18.295 nuevos afiliados

El Paro registrado en las oficinas de los servicios públicos de empleo subió en 19.768 personas en septiembre en relación al mes anterior (+0,7%) impulsado, sobre todo, por el sector servicios, que concentró buena parte del incremento del Desempleo por el fin de la temporada turística. Con la subida de septiembre, se acumulan ya dos meses consecutivos de ascensos en el Desempleo.



Septiembre terminó con 2.722.468 personas en Paro, marcando, aún así, su menor cifra en un mes de septiembre desde 2008, según datos publicados este martes por el Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social.



Por contra, la Seguridad Social ganó una media de 18.295 cotizantes en septiembre respecto al mes anterior (+0,09%) impulsada, principalmente, por las mujeres y por el incremento de la ocupación en más de 85.800 personas en el sector de la educación con motivo del inicio del curso escolar.



Con este repunte, el sistema alcanzó los 20.724.706 ocupados, su nivel más elevado en un mes de septiembre dentro de la serie histórica.

El Ministerio ha subrayado que, en valores desestacionalizados, se han creado 495.017 empleos en los nueve primeros meses del año, más que en todo el ejercicio 2022.