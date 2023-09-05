Unusual: Vice-President Yolanda Díaz travels to Brussels and negotiates with fugitive Puigdemont while Sánchez considers his investiture a done deal

“The meeting – lasting almost three hours – between Yolanda Díaz, vice-president of the government and leader of Sumar, and the fugitive Carles Puigdemont in Brussels is one of the most serious political events of recent years in Spain. The acting vice-president discredits the state by representing the state itself, and places herself in a position that would be unsustainable if Spain were not in a situation of exceptionality and institutional degradation such as the current one”, asserts El Mundo in its editorial, which asks “after their meeting in Brussels, what incentive do state officials have to do their job?”

Meanwhile, El País, always showing unwavering support for Pedro Sánchez, asserts in its editorial that “Sumar’s hyperactivity in the negotiations with the ‘ex-president’ should take care of the institutional substance and forms. In a state governed by the rule of law, the executive cannot even pretend that it can ignore the other branches of government, especially the judiciary”.

Sánchez, for his part, assured yesterday in Madrid that “The next legislature must be the one that leaves behind, definitively, the fracture that we experienced in 2017”.

In a representative synthesis of the madness generated by government propaganda, the newspaper La Razón, sentences “this is why Spain should burn and not because of Rubiales’ little kiss”.