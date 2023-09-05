Acciona Energia and Telefonica Deutschland to exit Stoxx 600, Hochtief and others join

Link Securities| The index manager, Stoxx 600, has communicated a list of the five companies that will leave the pan-European index and the five that will take their place, according to Expansión newspaper on Monday.

Among the first is Acciona Energy (ANE). The renewable energy company will be excluded from the Stoxx 600 from 18 September, which will cause a withdrawal of positions by the many funds that replicate the composition of this indicator. Along with Acciona Energia, four other companies will be excluded from the Stoxx 600 index in two weeks. They are Telefonica Deutschland, the German subsidiary of Telefónica (TEF); Bavarian Nordic, Alk-Abello and Close Brothers. At the opposite end of the spectrum are the five companies that will take their place in the Stoxx 600 index and benefit from their forthcoming inclusion: Accelleron Industries, Buzzi, CD Project, Teamviewer and ACS subsidiary Hochtief.