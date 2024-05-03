Top Stories

Acciona: downward adjustment for Acciona Energy valuation, but value remains at these levels

The Corner 3rd May 2024

Bankinter : We make a fine-tuning downward valuation adjustment for Acciona Energia (ANE), but we continue to see value at these levels.

We slightly adjust our estimates and the group’s target price downwards, but we maintain our Buy recommendation. The main reason is the cut in estimates and valuation on Acciona Energía due to lower electricity prices than initially estimated. Weak demand, a high weight of renewables in the electricity mix and lower gas prices have a negative impact on the electricity pool price. The hedging policy and long-term contracts will partly mitigate this impact, but the price environment is weaker than anticipated.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.